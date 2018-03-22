Toys R Us liquidation sale delayed

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Orlando-area shoppers will have to wait a little longer to cash in on any "going out of business" sales at Toys R Us stores.

The company said it expected to start the liquidation sales Thursday, but officials said due to unforeseen circumstances, the sale will likely start Friday.

The days of shopping at Toys R Us are numbered. The iconic toy giant announced last week it will shut down or sell all of its 735 U.S. stores and lay off 31,000 employees.

Consumers expected the first step in that process was going to start Thursday with liquidation sales.

Parents, like Eddie Torres and Michele Gill, showed up to the Altamonte Springs store hoping to get there early so they could cash in on the sales.

"I heard the discounts are 25 percent, but that the products may not be there," Torres said. "You have to time it because some of them will go quickly so if you wait until the last minute there may be nothing left."

But instead, shoppers were greeted by a sign posted at the entrance that said the sale did not start Thursday.

Some parents were frustrated and left empty-handed. Other parents said they would come back.

"Just keep checking. We live just down the road, so we'll probably come once we hear more," Gill said.

Inside the store, some toys were marked on clearance, but Gill said the toys she wanted to get her young daughters weren't on sale yet.

She is counting on those savings to stock up on future gifts.

"I have little ones, so future early Christmas shopping and birthday shopping, you know, never hurt anybody," Gill said.

Many parents said they shop online, but add they will miss going to the toy store. They call this the end of an era.

"It was a magical time. The brand is seared in the memories of Gen X'ers like myself," Torres said.

Gill added it is sad that her children won't know what it's like to shop at a toy store.

"To know growing up it was here, my kids aren't going to experience that when they get older, so it's bittersweet," Gill said.



