Truck crashes into Daytona Beach house

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - No one was injured when a truck crashed into a home Tuesday morning, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

The crash happened at 11:25 a.m. on Gardiner Court. It's unclear what caused the crash.

The two people who were inside the home and the man driving the truck were not injured, a news release said.

Photos from the scene show the truck caused damage to the front of the home but did not crash completely through the wall.

