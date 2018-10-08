Trump in Orlando Monday to address support for local law enforcement

ORLANDO, Fla. - President Donald Trump will visit Orlando on Monday to attend the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference.

Trump will speak Monday at the Orange County Convention Center around 1:30 p.m., the White House announced Wednesday.

"The president will speak about the work of the administration to protect American communities by restoring law and order, supporting local law enforcement and securing the border,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

[Read more about the conference here.]

Trump will also be in the City Beautiful days after a U.S. Senate Committee voted to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. This comes after accusations of sexual misconduct on Kavanaugh. Despite protests, Trump backed him the whole time.

Trump could also speak months after endorsing the GOP nominee for governor, Ron DeSantis, in a race that could make history if Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum brings home the win in November. He would be the first black governor of Florida.

News 6 will have team coverage Monday from the airport and the convention center as the president arrives in Orlando.

We've asked police about their safety plans for Monday and are awaiting a response.

Trump last visited Orlando in March 2017. He toured St. Andrew Catholic School in Pine Hills in what the White House called a "listening session" on school choice.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.