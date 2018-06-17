2 suspects arrested after Winter Springs home invasion, police say

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - Two suspects have been arrested after a Sunday morning home invasion in Winter Springs, according to officials from the Winter Springs Police Department. Officials said they believe the invasion was drug-related, as narcotics and cash were found at the scene.

A WSPD news release said officers arrested Ashley Coston, 25, and Garyan George, 16, in connection to the invasion.

Officers said the incident occurred at the 100 block of Keith Court in the Highlands subdivision just after 2 a.m. They said a resident of the home had crawled out of his bedroom window onto his rooftop when officers arrived.

Police said the resident told them there was an armed male intruder inside. In a 911 call, the resident said his parents were also inside the house.

The news release said while the suspect, later identified as George, was still inside, officers heard one gunshot fired followed by a rapid succession of gunshots. No officers fired their own weapons, according to the release.

Police said officers then noticed that George had fled north on Sheoah Boulevard in a vehicle driven by Coston. They said the two suspect crashed near the intersection of Shepard Road, where they were then arrested. They said no one was injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6/ClickOrlando for updates.

