UCF vs. Temple: How to watch, stream, listen

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA - The University of Central Florida will play against Temple at 7 p.m. Saturday. Both teams need a win to keep alive their hopes of winning of the American Athletic Conference.

Both teams are 2-1 in the conference, and each team is behind a 3-0 Cincinnati in the East Division.

If the Knights were to lose Saturday to the Owls, the Bearcats would have to lose three conference games if UCF wants to get a spot in the AAC championship game.

Temple would also have to lose two more conference games and the Knights would have to win out.

What channel is the game on? ESPN2

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM and 740 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Which team is favored to win the game? UCF is a 10.5-point favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 60.5.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.