Universal offering tickets less than $42 per day to Floridians

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando wants you to have a staycation.

The theme park is giving Florida residents a special, limited-time ticket offer. Floridians can purchase a four-day pass that makes tickets to both Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure cost less than $42 per day plus tax.

The ticket offer also includes access to Universal CityWalk.

The pricing deal is available until April 20. Tickets must be used before April 28.

You can use the tickets purchased for non-consecutive days and there are no blackout dates during this time period.

Find more information on how to purchase the tickets here.

