Unmanned truck hits the road on Florida turnpike

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A San Francisco-based start-up company is making history. Starsky Robotics began testing driverless semitrailers without a driver behind the wheel earlier this month.

Robert Janus is skeptical about the modern technology.

"I don't think modern technology is sophisticated enough to do that kind of function," Janus said.

But it happened June 16, when an unmanned truck ruled a stretch of Florida's turnpike, even navigating between lanes.

Florida Highway Patrol confirms the testing was approved by state statutes and was not monitored by FHP.

The automated truck technology was tested in southern Osceola at a 55 miles per hour for 10 miles.

The test terrified Andrew Owens, who said he fears an accident can happen.

"I don't know, it may hit me," Owens said.

This public testing comes just days before a new Florida law goes into effect on Monday. The law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this month will expand the testing of autonomous vehicles.

Starsky Robotics said their aim is to make roads safer, while giving drivers meaningful work. The company plans to continue to expand their testing and to do more frequently.

