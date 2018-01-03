Victim shot in foot while trying to follow armed robbery suspect, police say

Eustis police say this man is wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Dollar General.

EUSTIS, Fla. - Eustis police say they are looking for a man who is accused of robbing a Dollar General at gunpoint, then shooting a customer in the foot as he was fleeing the scene.

The man entered the store on Bay Street around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, approached a female cashier, pointed a handgun at her and demanded cash, according to a news release.

As the armed robber was leaving the store, he shot a customer who was trying to follow him, police said.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the foot, according to a news release.

Police said the armed robber is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, has a slender build and was wearing a black sweatshirt, a black beanie and a white shirt wrapped around his face. A woman who was driving a white Dodge sedan might also be involved in the crime, officials said.

The Eustis Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS or the Eustis Police Department at 352-357-4121.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.