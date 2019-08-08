VIDEO: Man drives golf cart through crowded entrance at Florida Walmart

HILLSBOROUGH, Fla. - A 56-year-old man was caught on camera driving a golf cart through a crowded entrance at the Walmart in Gibsonton.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Michael Dale Hudson faces charges of trespass after warning, resisting arrest without violence, criminal mischief and multiple counts of aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the store after a report of a man on a golf cart blocking the liquor store entrance.

Deputies said investigators started to talk with Hudson when they arrived at the scene.

Investigators said Hudson started to drive through the front of the store toward the main entrance, nearly striking numerous people who had to run to avoid being hit.

Deputies ordered Hudson to stop the cart, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office said Hudson continue to drive and crashed the golf cart through the glass front doors of the main store entrance.

Hudson drove to the checkout area of the store, hitting several people , according to the Sheriff's Office.

He ended up crashing into a cash register, and deputies took him into custody.

Some customers received treatment at the scene by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, according to investigators.

Investigators said no customers were transported to a medical facility.

