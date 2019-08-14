Volusia deputies spot raccoon trapped in vending machine

PHOTO CREDIT: VCSO

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office “apprehended" a raccoon committing a burglary at a vending machine Wednesday.

A raccoon was spotted inside the machine at Pine Ridge High School.

One photo shows the animal hanging out by the fruit snacks.

Volusia deputies shared the photo on social media around 2:30 p.m.

“He was just making sure they were fresh,” April Sheldon-Anderson joked on the Facebook post.

Investigators said Deputy Danny Clifton called Deltona Animal Control about the incident.

Crews put the machine on a dolly and wheeled it out to an area where the raccoon could exit, according to deputies.

"He's off to his next adventure," the Volusia County Sheriff's Office posted on Twitter.

There is no word at this time when the raccoon will make his first court appearance.

“I hope he got some snacks out of it before he got arrested,” Lynn Spinoso Jaskot posted on Facebook.



