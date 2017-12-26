Volusia woman thankful she survived hit-and-run crash on Christmas Eve

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A local mother says she's very fortunate after surviving a hit-and-run crash in Volusia County on Christmas Eve.

"There's a lot of things that I got to wake up on Christmas and be very, very thankful for," Brittany Cobb said.

Cobb said a black pickup truck hit her car and kept speeding down State Road 44, while her car spun out of control, heading for a light pole near Sugar Mill Drive.

"It just turned away from it at the last second and it rolled into a ditch," she said.

Muddy water started to seep into her car, as drivers rushed to her side, including a woman named Lisa.

"She held my hand until firefighters got there. She was so wonderful," Cobb said.

The mother said she was more concerned about her 3-year-old daughter's Christmas presents. Some were stuffed in what was once the back seat, while others had scattered onto the road.

"When I looked back, all I could see were these firefighter's legs in my back seat because he was so far in my trunk to get them out and they retrieved all of them. I was able to salvage every single one of them," she said.

Cobb walked away without a scratch, though her new car is totaled.

"It could have been a lot worse," Cobb said.

She's also thankful to the other drivers for their help, and hopes the one who hit her will be found and held accountable.

"It's an unfortunate situation that had a positive outcome because I'm alive and no one else was hurt on the road," Cobb said.

If you have any information on this accident, please call New Smyrna Beach police.

