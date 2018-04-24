Volusia teachers union opposes uniforms, demands pay raises

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia United Educators is fighting to keep teachers in schools by negotiating what the Volusia County School Board has so far proposed.

One controversial item is giving teachers a mandatory dress code to follow, which would include a Polo shirt in their school colors.

Andrew Spar, president of the Volusia United Educators, said forcing teachers to wear a uniform is degrading.

"When you put something like this out there, it almost sounds like you don't trust us," Spar said. "You don't trust the teachers and the work that they do. And to us, it's a slap in the face."

Spar also disagreed with the school board wanting to add more instructional and planning time for elementary school teachers, but not extra pay, when they're already overworked.

"They are overwhelmed, they're constantly in meetings, constantly in trainings and teachers are saying, 'enough.' We came to the table to do some serious conversations around that, and instead, our district and what they propose is actually adding to the workday. It's adding more requirements, to teachers, adding more work to their plate and we can't keep up on what we're doing now," he said.

The school board is also proposing a 1 percent raise and $800 bonus. Spar counterproposed the offer with a 2.5 percent raise and no bonus and a promise to keep dental insurance and overall health insurance costs low.

"We know money is tight. Clearly, the Florida Legislature is to blame for that. They have underfunded our schools for years now. But we also know that our district can reprioritize what they're doing," Spar said.

While the school board cannot publicly discuss negotiations, the superintendent released the following statement.

“The legislature is not giving school boards the funds to provide raises employees deserve,” stated Superintendent James T. Russell. “Is it enough? No, but we are doing the best with what we have and will continue to make employee pay a priority when additional funds are given to us by Tallahassee.”

