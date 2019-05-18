Walt Disney World misspelled on fountain in Celebration

CELEBRATION, Fla. - Walt Disney World has been misspelled on a fountain in Celebration.

A News 6 viewer sent in a tip Friday night.

The fountain reads "Wald Disney World."

"I’ve been a member of this community for over a year now," Eric Mahoney said. "The amount of money that our HOA dollars that I’ve gone to this, it’s pretty embarrassing. This is quite the undersight."

The misspelling is the talk of the town Friday night. People were spotted taking photos of Wald Disney.

A resident said the fountain has been under construction for about four months.

We have contacted the town of Celebration for a comment, we have not heard back at this time.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.