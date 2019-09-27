Wanted: Ghost masked robbers responsible for multi-county crime spree

Detectives say these masked men are behind a carjacking, 2 robberies and a car theft that took place between Sept. 25 and 26. (Image: OCSO)

Armed men wearing "ghost masks" are wanted in connection with two bank robberies, a carjacking and stealing another car that all took place across three Central Florida counties in two days, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Crimeline put out a $1,000 reward Friday for information leading to an arrest for the two men behind the crime spree.

Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said the two men carjacked a vehicle in Orange County Wednesday that was later used during a bank robbery in Osceola County. The same men are suspected in another bank robbery in Seminole County. During both robberies, the men wore Halloween masks, deputies say.

GHOST MASK ARMED ROBBERS: Reward of up to $1,000 for information about two men suspected in a carjacking and two bank robberies. Both suspects armed with handguns and wore "Ghost Masks" during bank robberies. Contact @CrimelineFL at 1-800-423-TIPS with information. pic.twitter.com/uilbmmAy2G — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 27, 2019

Early Wednesday morning, a black car was seen on 7-Eleven surveillance video dropping off a man at the store on Forest City Road. Deputies say that person then used a handgun to hold a couple inside a Toyota Camry at gunpoint and take the car.



The stolen 2018 Toyota Camry was used soon after on Wednesday morning during a robbery at PNC Bank in Osceola County.



According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, both people were dressed in all black, wore masks and were carrying handguns when they approached employees who were attempting to open the PNC Bank at 8321 Champions Gate Boulevard Wednesday before 8:30 a.m.



The stolen Camry was later found near the bank, deputies said.



The following day, the men -- again wearing masks -- robbed a BB&T Bank in Altamonte Springs at gunpoint. Altamonte Springs police said the robbery happened Thursday at 151 N. State Road 434 shortly before 8 a.m.



The men fled in another stolen vehicle taken from a bank employee or customer. That car was later found in a Babies R Us parking lot a short distance away, deputies say.



Anyone with information about the individuals seen the video or photos is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and still collect the reward money.



