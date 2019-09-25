Couple robbed, carjacked at gunpoint at 7-Eleven in Orange County

A couple is carjacked at gunpoint in Orange County.

LOCKHART, Fla. - A couple was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked early Wednesday in Orange County, deputies said.

The armed carjacking was reported at the 7-Eleven at Forest City Road and All American Boulevard in Lockhart.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the couple was robbed at the gas station before the armed assailants stole their car.

Deputies are searching for a white 2018 Toyota Camry.

No one was injured, deputies said.

No other details have been released.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.