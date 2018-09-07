Wanted Tampa robber possibly connected to crimes in Orlando, police say

PLANT CITY, Fla. - Detectives are looking for a man who they say has been on a robbing spree in the Tampa area and is likely connected to similar crimes in Orlando.



Surveillance video shows the robber at a Walgreens on Baker Street West in Plant City on Aug. 31. He picked up a bottle of water and handed the clerk a $1 bill to pay for the item. The video shows that when the clerk opened the cash register, he reached over and struggled with the clerk, then grabbed the cash.



On Thursday, the culprit went to the same Walgreens again and robbed it.



Detectives said they have linked the man to similar robberies at another Walgreens in Tampa and believe he may have committed other crimes in Orlando.



The man was last seen in a two-door dark colored vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.



