Watch $1 family movies at Regal Cinemas all summer long

Summer break is just starting and before you know it, you may be out of ideas of what to do to keep your children entertained.
Regal Cinemas has a cheap deal where it will show family-friendly movies for just $1 all summer long.
Take advantage of this "Summer Movie Express" deal on Tuesdays and Wednesday at your local Regal Cinemas.
Some of the movies being shown:
- “Kung Fu Panda”
- “Shrek”
- “The Croods”
- “Puss in Boots”
- “Paddington 2“
- “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies“
- “Despicable Me 3”
- “The Lego Movie”
- “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”
- “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
- “Smallfoot”
- “The Secret Life of Pets”
- “The Grinch”
- “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie”
Click here to find the full lineup and a theater near you.
Part of the proceeds will benefit the Will Rogers Institute.
