Water main break closes downtown Orlando street

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Utility Company officials said workers are working to repair a water main break in the downtown neighborhood of Thornton Park that flooded the street and affected 20 customers.

The street flooded Tuesday night into Wednesday morning from Jackson Street to South Street on Summerlin Avenue. Pictures showed the flooded, brick-paved street with water rushing over the sidewalk.

OUC crews were on the scene Wednesday working to repair the break at South Street and Summerlin Avenue. They don't know what caused the break and officials said it could take some time, because the water main is under the downtown dog park and Constitution Green.

Summerlin Avenue from Jackson Street to South Street is closed.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.