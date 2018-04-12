Wawa handing out free coffee to celebrate anniversary

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's the company's anniversary, but it wants to give you a gift. Wawa is handing out free coffee Thursday to celebrate its 54th anniversary.

April 12, deemed "Wawa Day" by the franchise, offers customers free coffee for their years of loyalty.

The company has almost 800 stores across the country that are participating in the annual event.

"Wawa Day is a great day for us to pause and thank the millions of customers we've served over the past 54 years who have made us an integral part of the communities we serve," Wawa president and CEO Chris Gheysens said in a statement.

Thursday marks the anniversary of the Wawa Foundation as well, which "supports causes surrounding health, hunger and everyday heroes."

#WawaDay is back on 4/12! Get ready for FREE Any Size ☕️ to celebrate our 54th anniversary and achievements through the years! pic.twitter.com/xFmk5n1iRg — Wawa (@Wawa) April 6, 2018

