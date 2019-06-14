Wear flip flops to get free smoothie today at Tropical Smoothie Cafe

In honor of National Flip Flop Day, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is giving customers wearing flip flops a free smoothie.

To receive the free 16-ounce Sunshine Smoothie, visit the nearest location from 2 to 7 p.m.

The Sunshine Smoothie is a mixture of banana, orange juice, mango and pineapple.

This promotion is an annual fundraiser for Camp Sunshine, a free, year-round retreat located in Maine that gives children with life-threatening illnesses a chance to enjoy recreational activities as well as medical and psychosocial support.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe has raised more than $5.3 million for the camp since 2007.

Click here to find a participating location.



