Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani on Equal Rights Amendment, legislative session

Heading into Florida's legislative session in March, newly elected Democratic state Rep. Anna Eskamani (D) knew it would be difficult to have her voice heard in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

While she admits there were positive steps made this year, the District 47 representative wasn't happy about four bills in particular that were passed by her colleagues. The bills allow teachers to be armed in the classroom, ban sanctuary cities, approve massive toll road projects and expand the school voucher program.

Eskamani joined anchor Justin Warmoth on this Sunday's "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com" to discuss her first experience in Tallahassee.

"I came in knowing that it was always going to be a fight," Eskamani said. "We have a legislative body that is very one-sided towards the majority. It's a very top-down process, as well, so it's very much what leadership wants is going to be the political agenda."

While frustrated about the outcome, Eskamani said she was pleased with the process.

"I think we hear a lot about the hyper-partisanship coming out of Congress and the White House, and Tallahassee doesn't have that same fervor," Eskamani said. "There definitely are concerns and there are many votes that break down on party lines, but when it comes down to working alongside colleagues, there are many bills that we can support across the aisle and topics that we find common ground on."

Eskamani also reflected on the third anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting, the Equal Rights Amendment and a new ballot initiative she supports that would ban the selling of assault rifles in Florida.

Watch the full interview Sunday at 8 a.m. on News 6.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.