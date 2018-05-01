Woman, 3-month-old boy sought after DCF receives custody order for child

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a 3-month-old boy for whom the Department of Children and Families has a custody order.

Marion County Sheriff's Office officials said the baby, Ashton, was last known to be in the custody of his mother, Sarah Beth Schaller, 19, at 14270 N.E. 114th Avenue Road in Fort McCoy.

DCF officials said they have made several attempts to contact Schaller and Ashton, but were only able to make contact with Schaller by phone on Thursday.

Schaller is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has red hair, blue eyes and a tattoo (pictured above).

No image of Ashton was available.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 800-962-2873.

