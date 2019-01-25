Woman accused of killing boyfriend, dismembering body

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A woman accused of killing her boyfriend, dismembering his body and keeping it inside a trailer for months was recently arrested, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the investigation began on Dec. 30 when they found the body of Anthony Franklin Mitchell, 55, in a camper trailer at Wickham Park Campground in Melbourne while conducting a well-being check, since the lot fee was overdue.

Mitchell was found dismembered and his body was in an advanced stage of decomposition, the report said.

Authorities said they determined that Mitchell once lived with his girlfriend, 47-year-old Penny Rebecca Pospisil, at Lake Panasoffkee RV Village in Sumter County but Mitchell's family had not heard from him since Aug. 22 and Pospisil had been telling people that he died.

In September, Pospisil moved the camper trailer to Melbourne, where other people living nearby reported that it smelled foul, according to a news release.

Deputies said Pospisil killed Mitchell on Aug. 23 and kept his dismembered, decomposing body in the trailer while taking steps to cover up the crime.

She was arrested Friday on charges of second-degree murder and abuse of a dead body. She's being held at the Brevard County Jail.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Detective John Knight at 352-569-1600.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.