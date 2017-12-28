Woman arrested in fatal road rage crash in Sanford, police say

SANFORD, Fla. - A woman was arrested after an apparent road rage crash that left a man dead Wednesday morning, police said.

The Sanford Police Department said it received a 911 call at 9:56 a.m. reporting a crash near Celery and Mellonville avenues.

Witnesses said they observed an act of road rage between a black Volkswagen Jetta and a green Chevrolet Cavalier. Police did not describe the act of road rage.

The Jetta, which was driven by 26-year-old Darrius Grooms, crashed into a tree, police said. Grooms was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Officials said that on Wednesday evening they arrested Chriskesha Pierce, 21, and charged her with homicide negligence in the death of Grooms.

News 6 found out the two knew each other well. According to Seminole County court records, they had been in a tumultuous relationship for 2 1/2 years.

Those records show Grooms was arrested earlier this month after Pierce claimed Grooms strangled her, lifting her off the ground and throwing her into glass.

Sanford police have not said if that was a motive for Wednesday's crash.

News 6 also found out Pierce has a lengthy criminal history that includes kidnapping, burglary and grand theft. This month, she was found not mentally competent to stand trial on those charges.

Her bail on the new charges brought Wednesday is set at $15,000, and she's expected to appear before a judge on Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with additional information about the crash is asked to contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) or www.crimeline.org.

Copyright 2017 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.