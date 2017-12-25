Woman dies after being thrown from Jeep in Lake County, FHP says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman driving a Jeep died after she crashed at County Road 452 and Lake Landing Boulevard early Sunday, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Tiffany Hester, 41, was driving south on CR 452 when she left the roadway to the right, overcorrected the Jeep and then traveled across all lanes.

Troopers said the Jeep overturned multiple times and Hester was thrown from the vehicle.

The FHP said Hester was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital, where she later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

