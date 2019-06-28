Woman fatally shot during Polk County home invasion

Copyright (c) 2019 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was fatally shot during a home invasion Thursday night, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said someone called 911 and hung up around 10:20 p.m. and around the same time, a lieutenant who was near Daniel Street heard gunfire.

A woman suffering from a gunshot wound was found inside a nearby apartment. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died Friday.

A man who was inside the apartment at the time of the home invasion was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation, according to a news release.

Deputies said the man and the woman both have criminal histories and the shooting is believed to be drug related.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200 or, to remain anonymous, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477).

