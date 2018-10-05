Accused carjacker knocked down while trying to yank woman from vehicle

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - An Edgewater man is facing charges after a woman said he tried to pull her out of her parked vehicle, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

The woman told police she was listening to music in her car on West International Speedway Boulevard while waiting on her sister around 11:40 a.m. Thursday when Brandon Corrie, 24, opened her unlocked driver's side door and grabbed her shirt, according to a police report. Corrie pulled her shirt so hard it left stretch marks on the side, the report said.

The woman said she believed Corrie was trying to pull her out of the car to steal it from her and she was in fear for her life, so she began driving in reverse, police said. While backing up, her open door hit Corrie and knocked him to the ground, according to the report.

Corrie quickly got back up and ran southbound to a nearby McDonald's parking lot, the report said.

Police, who were called to the area to respond to the the first incident, received another call a short time later about a man who was pulling on door handles of cars parked in the McDonald's parking lot. authorities said.

Officers took Corrie into custody and asked him why he was pulling on door handles. He told them he had been dropped off by a friend who had his cellphone and he was trying to get it back, according to the report.

Police said the man later gave information that contradicted his original story, including using a phone to make a call, according to the report. He also told police he did not open the woman's driver's side door, but he did open her passenger door, the report said. Investigators said Corrie told them the woman never moved her car to get away, but then told them he was hit by her car door while she was in reverse.

Detectives said Corrie also told them he had injected meth 15 minutes prior to the incidents. He had cannabis in possession at the time of his arrest, police said.

Corrie was arrested and charged with carjacking, loitering or prowling and committing a narcotics offense, according to the report.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.