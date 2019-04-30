Women get outdoorsy at special event in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Camping, firearm safety and all things nature-related are on the agenda for a one-day-only event in Osceola County designed exclusively for women.

"I hunted and fished out in the wildlife when I was growing up so this means a lot to me to bring it to the county for the first one ever," Jena Threadgill, of Osceola Woman Magazine, said.

Threadgill said the magazine partnered with the FWC for the first time to bring women a unique event.

"We have the Becoming an Outdoors Woman with the Fish and Wildlife Commission -- they have some great workshops they're gonna have and then just to promote the safety knowledge of using firearms," Threadgill said.

The one-day event will be hosted Saturday at the 350-acre Triple N Ranch shooting range in St Cloud.

Everyone will get a safety briefing to see how to handle a firearm and them it's off for some fun. Certified instructors will also be out to work one-on-one with those who need it.

"We're gonna have several stations that include some of our program material to help them learn about the outdoors, how to live with the wildlife; how to camp properly and how to navigate out in the woods and such," Dave Sklarek, range manager of the site said.

"Our facility will have sporting clays, archery and some of the rifle, pistol things as well."

From shooting targets to learning how to aim at the bullseye, the idea is to promote and educate women about the outdoors and gun safety, all while having fun.

