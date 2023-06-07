Air India plane flying from New Delhi to San Francisco lands in Russia after engine problem

FILE - Air India aircrafts stand at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India, April 29, 2011. An Air India plane flying from New Delhi to San Francisco landed in Russia after it developed an engine problem, officials said on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The plane, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members, landed safely at Russias Magadan airport in the countrys far east on Tuesday, Air India said in a statement. (AP Photo/Kevin Frayer, File)

NEW DELHI – An Air India plane flying from New Delhi to San Francisco landed in Russia after it developed an engine problem, officials said on Wednesday.

The plane, a Boeing 777 carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members, landed safely at Russia’s Magadan airport in the country’s far east on Tuesday, Air India said in a statement.

The flight "developed a technical issue with one of its engines,” the statement said, adding that the aircraft was undergoing safety checks and the passengers were being provided support on the ground.

Vedant Patel, a U.S. State Department spokesman, said that American citizens were likely on the flight but could not immediately confirm how many. He said his understanding was that Air India would be sending a replacement aircraft to Russia so the passengers could continue their travel to the U.S.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation,” Patel said.

Girvaan Kaahma, 16, was traveling on the flight with his uncle and brother. He said they are barred from leaving the hostel where they are staying in Magadan and can’t use their credit cards to buy items from the vending machine because of sanctions over Russia's war on Ukraine.

Kaahma said the airline told the passengers they would likely leave Russia for the U.S. on Thursday.

Associated Press Writer Jerome Minerva contributed from the U.S and Krutika Pathi from New Delhi.