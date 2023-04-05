🧾Tax help on the way

Welcome to the latest edition of the Make Ends Meet newsletter!

Tax help is here

💲 The Internal Revenue Service is ready to work the weekend to guide you through your tax questions. Staffers will be set up this Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at four Taxpayers Assistance Centers in Florida:

850 Trafalgar Court, Maitland, FL 32751

51 SW First Ave., Miami, FL 33130

1248 N. University Drive, Plantation/Fort Lauderdale, FL 33322

3848 W. Columbus Drive, Tampa, FL 33607

If someone has questions about a tax bill, an IRS audit or they need help resolving a tax problem, they’ll receive assistance from IRS employees specializing in those services. If employees aren’t available, the individual will receive a referral for additional help on the services. IRS Taxpayer Advocate Service employees may also be available to help with some issues.

Catalytic converter thieves targeting Ford and Chevy trucks

My friends at Carfax have assembled a top 10 list of vehicles being targeted by thieves trying to cash in on the precious metals packed inside catalytic converters.

According to Carfax, the Ford F-series truck is the No. 1 target for catalytic converter thefts in the southern region.

💲 That Ford truck is followed by the Mitsubishi Outlander, Honda Accord, Kia Soul, Ford Econoline, Ford Explorer, Chevrolet Silverado, Chevrolet Traverse, Ford Expedition and Toyota Tacoma.

Platinum, palladium and rhodium are used in the devices and are valued at hundreds or even thousands of dollars per ounce. On Tuesday, rhodium was selling for about $7,500 per ounce, while gold was selling for about $2,000 an ounce.

The Catalytic Converter Anti-Theft Act introduced and sponsored by State Sen. Jim Boyd is designed to crack down on the pirates.

💲 State Sen. Linda Stewart, who is cosponsoring the measure, tells me the bill is a sign of the times and the state needs to do something “to pull back on the thefts.”

Under the proposed legislation, sale of fake catalytic converters, as well as stolen devices, would carry be second- and third-degree felonies.

I’m told Senate Bill 306 is expected to pass and get the governor’s approval.

💲 It would go into effect July 1.

More romance scams

The online dating circuit is seeing international imposters!

I just heard from a 52-year-old Bulgarian woman currently living in Ireland.

💲She tells me someone claiming to be Alex the Officer, the 27-year-old Italian cruise ship employee we introduced to News 6 viewers last year, wanted her to pay for the shipping for lavish gifts, including a sparking diamond engagement ring.

She contacted me right away and I will be interviewing her via Zoom this week. BTW, the imposter claims to be 40 years old; the real Alex is 27.

Watch for the story next Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Homeowner assistance

💲I am still hearing from people receiving HAF benefits, claiming their mortgage companies are getting payments but delaying deposits into their accounts, leading to late payments.

Just this week, a woman told me the funds are arriving from the DEO on time but are being delayed without explanation. We are investigating.

Here to help

If you have a financial issue, email makeendsmeet@wkmg.com or text the words Make Ends Meet, along with your issue, to 407-676-7428.

🐣Have a great Easter and I’ll see you again next week.