Our Roots: Autism Acceptance Month

We are wrapping up Autism Acceptance Month, a month in which we celebrate the contributions people with autism have made to our communities and collaborate on how we can ensure they are successful and happy.

ClickOrlando.com offers this guide to sensory-friendly activities in Central Florida.

Fun sensory-friendly things to do in Central Florida

There are tons of local sensory-friendly activities for children with autism. The Crayola Experience at The Mall at Millenia hosts Sensory Sunday a few times a year. During this event, Crayola Experience dims the lights, turns off the music and offers a special character appearance. The next Sensory Sunday is on August 27.

WonderWorks Orlando also hosts Sensory Days for both children and adults with special needs. Check its website for future dates!

The Peppa Pig Theme Park has partnered with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to earn its accreditation as a Certified Autism Center. You can find a sensory guide for your visit to the park here.

Resources for people with autism

Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers serve the autism community by providing autism testing and therapy to affected individuals. There are five locations in Central Florida: Ocala, Mt. Dora, Maitland, Sand Lake and Rockledge.

The Autism Society of Greater Orlando’s mission is to provide all people on the autism spectrum with a network of opportunities to become accepted and actively participating members of the community through family support, education, advocacy and public awareness. They participate in initiatives such as law enforcement training, social skills and art.

UCF’s Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (CARD) helps families find community resources that will teach strategies for skill-building and behavioral concerns. CARD also promotes public awareness of autism through monthly e-newsletters and promotion of the Autism License Plate.