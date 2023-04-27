It’s me (again)... hi 👋

Hello,

This is not Brenda, it’s one of the other newsletter/ClickO writers, Sam.

I don’t know if you remember me from the last time I filled in for Brenda, when she went off gallivanting in Scotland, but I’m here again! I guess you could call me the substitute teacher, the babysitter, maybe even the godmother of Central Florida Happenings.

Because Brenda’s off again (I know, how DARE she abandon us and have a life of her own outside work?), I’m here to look after the newsletter again.

And you see that picture up there? That’s me defending her baby with my fire-breathing capabilities.

Nah, I’m just playing. That’s the dragon perched on top of the Gringotts Bank in Universal Orlando’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter. PinIt! user coolyhigh posted that.

Do you have photos or videos to share? Post them on the Central Florida Happenings PinIt! channel (and, y’know, on the Setting the Stage page as well while you’re in the neighborhood... I hear that newsletter writer is desperate for content).

But let’s jump into what in the world is happening in Central Florida!

Paws for Peace Walk seeks to end animal abuse through awareness

Who doesn’t like peace?!

I definitely think this world could use a little more of it.

And what better way to cultivate peace than by surrounding yourself with dogs?

News 6 is teaming up with Harbor House of Central Florida for the annual Paws for Peace Walk on Saturday. It’s an event that benefits domestic violence victims in a way that brings the community closer together. Come out to see all the cute dogs dressed in themed attire and enjoy some fresh air with family and friends, all while supporting a great cause.

All the information can be found here.

A Sanford art festival that benefits after-school programs? Count me in!

This weekend, Sanford is expecting its annual St. Johns River Festival of the Arts to draw in hundreds of thousands of people.

It features everything from live music and entertainment to over 150 art exhibitors, and all proceeds support programs like Art for Kids, which offers free art classes for underserved children in Seminole County.

Get ready to Van Gogh and get all the details from News 6 Insider Crystal Moyer here.

Other happenings:

🫐 A berry good time: I’ll sing the praises of Mount Dora’s upcoming festival until I’m blue in the face. Just as well because then I’ll fit right in with the color scheme at the Mount Dora Blueberry Festival in Donnelly Park. Join in on celebrating peak blueberry season in Lake County this weekend. Click here for everything you need to know.

⚽ City Beautiful meets Most Beautiful Game: Talk about goals. Orlando’s Exploria Stadium was selected to host “The Beautiful Game” celebrity soccer match in June. Fans can see FIFA World Players and World Cup winners at the event. Find out who will be there here.

🏍️ Bra(k)e yourself: Gear up because the Leesburg Bikefest is rolling into town this weekend. Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts are set to participate in this three-day event, which will be a boost to businesses and the city itself. Want to know what to expect? Click here.

So great to see you all again.

Have any ideas for an event Brenda could feature? Email her the deets here.

I’m sure she’ll have quite a bit to share with you all when she returns next newsletter. Word in the cubicle is she saw one of the best K-pop performers on the scene, so stay tuned for more.

- Sam