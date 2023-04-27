What the hail? Dodging quarters and baseballs this week

It has been quite a run in the weather office lately with back-to-back days of rare severe hailstorms across Central Florida. Officially, the area saw two days with hailstones ranging from quarter to baseball-sized, damaging cars, screens and homes.

Hey Insiders, it’s meteorologist Candace Campos. Our amazing viewers were our eyes in the hardest hit communities, pinning their photos and videos on the PinIt! section of our News 6 Pinpoint Weather app. The images that were flooding in everywhere from Brevard to Lake counties were incredible. Thank you to everyone who helped tell the weather story this week with your submissions.

Speaking of incredible sights, yesterday while chief meteorologist Tom Sorrells was live on-air during a severe thunderstorm warning, we pulled up traffic cams and watched the wall of ice approaching Interstate 95 in Brevard County. Visibility went to ZERO immediately for drivers, causing them to come to a complete stop in the middle of the interstate. The storm finally passed about 10 minutes later, leaving a layer of ice piled up along the roadways. It looked like a snapshot after a snowstorm. Click here to go back and watch that coverage.

What should you do if you come upon weather where visibility drops suddenly? Trooper Steve explains the dos and don’ts.

Along with photos and videos, viewers also sent us questions asking about how rare hail is in Central Florida. How can ice be falling from the sky, even with temperatures in the 80s? Click this link for the answer and and more on the science behind hailstones.

🐫Severe drought continues in Central Florida

The rain is certainly nice, but if we could chill with the severe weather that’d be great! Meteorologist Jonathan Kegges with you to talk about the drought. Not everyone has seen the rain so even with our active stretch (so far) of it, we haven’t been able to take a big chunk out of the drought.

Troy will get into the continued widespread rain chances through the weekend, so maybe, just maybe, we can expand the relief.

Click here to see where the drought improved a little bit.

Wow! It’s been a week! And it’s not even OVER YET! ☔🌦🌊🌪

Are you like me? Are you saying ENOUGH already?

Hey Insiders! Meteorologist Troy Bridges here.

Storms have been intense over the last week, haven’t they?

(h)

I know we asked for rain, but we got much more than rain over the last few days. We got some BIG storms!

Many areas had a deficit for the year of more than 7 inches. We’ve certainly put a dent in that deficit over the past few days, but we’ve also had to deal with damage from these storms. As we head into the weekend, rain chances and the risk of a few storms will be around, but they won’t be quite as widespread.

Click here for more on the changes to expect this weekend.