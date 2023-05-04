We were dry to the bone 🦴

Stormy pattern helps drought in Central Florida

Let’s be honest, last week was rough with the daily severe weather. The rain associated with that very active and stormy pattern has helped the drought situation. What’s up guys?! Meteorologist Jonathan Kegges here.

The drought monitor has become a staple in the Pinpoint Weather Insider newsletter. That is because we have been in one of the worst droughts in years.

Click here to see where the improvements have been the greatest.

From drought to storms to heat... ☀☔🌪😎🥵

Here we go, again!

The song “Rollercoaster... of Love...” is back in my head again!

Hey, Insiders! Meteorologist Troy Bridges here.

We asked for the rain, and we got it.

Now, we’re drying out and the fire danger is going up!

Our water bill got a little break from all the rain last week. Now, that bill is about to start going up again!

Never fear! Rain chances are returning this weekend, but especially into next week.

With more on the changes in the weekend forecast, click here.

The grass is greener — where you water it 🌧️💲

Hey Insiders, it’s meteorologist Candace Campos talking lawn watering 101.

I don’t know about you, but I always get a pit it in my stomach when the water bill comes in the mail. How high has your bill ever gotten? Let me know here. But with all that unsettled weather at the end of April, I am hopeful many folks might see a little dip in the $$$ this coming statement.

But I have noticed, lately, sprinklers are running all throughout the day. Did you know there is a way to water your lawn efficiently, so you don’t spend any more money on your lawn every week? I put together a list of simple watering tips as well as a breakdown of your appropriate watering days county by county. Click here to read more.

Are there any tips I should add? Let me know by emailing me here.

🔥 Lower humidity feels nice, but has big impacts on fire danger 🔥

The last few days have felt amazing, right? Hey there, Insiders. It’s meteorologist Samara Cokinos joining you. Lower humidity really makes a difference in how it feels outside, but did you know it can affect conditions like drought or increase the fire-danger risk?

The change in relative humidity can do more than you might think, especially coupled with elements like wind and lack of rain. Read more about how these changes can have big impacts by clicking here.

It was blazing hot in April! 🔥

For the month, Orlando experienced significantly warmer and wetter weather compared to historical averages. Chief meteorologist Tom Sorrells with you. The average temperature last month of 76.4°F was 4.2°F above normal, and the precipitation level of 3.92 inches was 152% of the expected amount based on the 1991-2020 NCEI climate normal.

These abnormal conditions highlight the ongoing effects of climate change. Click here to see how much April has warmed over the years.