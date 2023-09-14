I did a thing... 👻

I celebrated the spooky season just a tad bit early.

Hi friends! It’s Brenda, back in your inbox for all the Central Florida Happenings!

This gal right here went to Halloween Horror Nights this past weekend with a group of friends and, boy, was it nothing like I expected. Landon, author of our In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, would be so proud.

Even crazier is that I’m going back tomorrow 😱.

Have you been? Let me know what your favorite house is!

Let’s get into what’s happening this weekend as the final days of summer come to a close ⤵️

Oktoberfest celebrations are kicking off as the world’s largest beer fest takes place in Munich, Germany.

Typically, Oktoberfest is held from mid-September until the first Sunday of October. Some of these Central Florida events go well into October, but that’s OK! More fun to be had.

The first event on the list is this Saturday.

So if you enjoy German fare, dancing and more, click here to check it out!

As I mentioned earlier, the final days of summer are upon us. My favorite season. It’s ending.

Anyway, (before I have some existential crisis) fall is almost here and that means all the fun of corn mazes, pumpkin patches and more are coming back to Central Florida.

I know what you’re thinking: “Brenda, it’s not really fall because it’s so dang hot.” Well, for some of us this is one way to feel happy about the change of the seasons so we’ll take what we can get.

While the official start of fall is next week, there are some farms opening for the season.

Other happenings:

💭 Ocala Comic Con returns this weekend. Here’s what to expect: Fans of movies, TV shows and more are in for a big weekend at Ocala Comic Con. The convention is celebrating 10 years of the Ocala Comic Con. Click here to learn more and check out what panels are being offered.

🍲 Try Orlando’s most popular exotic cuisines at the International Food and Drink Festival: Central Florida’s favorite culinary festival is returning to Orlando. Guests will have the opportunity to earn prizes through giveaways and food-eating contests, in addition to trying food and drinks from some of Orlando’s best restaurants and food trucks. Click here to learn more.

🤤 Tickets now on sale for 2023 Cows ‘n Cabs event in Winter Park: Winter Park’s Cows ‘n Cabs food and wine event aims at raising money for Central Florida charities. The event, which features 45 different restaurants, is set to take place in November. Click here for more.

I hope everyone has an amazing weekend! Catch ya next week,

- Brenda