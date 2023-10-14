Our Roots: LGBTQ History Month

Zebra Youth will hold their inaugural Strikes For Stripes family-friendly bowling fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 15 at Aloma Bowl. There will be prizes for teams of 5. Awards will be given to teams and individuals for most funds raised and best costumes. All proceeds support the future of LGBTQ+ youth. For more info - https://zebrayouth-bloom.kindful.com/strikes-for-stripes-p2p-2023
The iconic queen Baga Chipz, previously starring in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, will be the star for two shows in Orlando. The multi-talented actor, singer, and comedian will be performing at the Hamburger Mary’s. RSVP at 321-319-0600.
Orlando’s ‘Come Out With Pride’ Festival will be held in downtown’s Lake Eola Park. The event is free and open to anyone regardless of age, gender, race, ability or sexual orientation. This year’s theme for 2023 is “Stronger Together” -- recognizing the community’s resilience for LGBTQ+. See the festival map below.
12 p.m. – Festival opens at Lake Eola Park featuring a Marketplace, Youth Zone, Rainbow Ranch Kids Zone, Sponsorwalk, Food Vendors, Sober Space.
1 p.m. – Trans Rally, Club Pride Stage
4 p.m. – The Most Colorful Parade, presented by AHF
6 p.m. – Pride Rally and presentation of awards, Diva Stage at the Diva Stage, presented by Show Imaging
The first ever charity fundraising sand volleyball tournament will take place at Festival Park. Hosted by OUT Sports League and CFLS. All proceeds will benefit the Come Out With Pride and the Central Florida Softball League non-profit organizations. Registration is still open. There will be two divisions (Rec and Competitive). Sign up is here https://www.outsportsleague.com/come-out-with-pride-volleyball