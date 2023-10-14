81º
Our Roots: LGBTQ History Month

Vic Price, Assignment Editor

Crowds at Come Out With Pride Orlando parade 2018 (Handout: Come Out With Pride Orlando)

October is LGBTQ History Month.

To coincide with National Coming Out Day (Oct. 11), during this month we celebrate the history and achievements of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community.

Throughout Central Florida, several events will take place leading up to Orlando’s Pride Parade on Oct. 21.

Strikes For Stripes

Sunday, Oct. 15 @ Aloma Bowl

Zebra Youth will hold their inaugural Strikes For Stripes family-friendly bowling fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 15 at Aloma Bowl. There will be prizes for teams of 5. Awards will be given to teams and individuals for most funds raised and best costumes. All proceeds support the future of LGBTQ+ youth. For more info - https://zebrayouth-bloom.kindful.com/strikes-for-stripes-p2p-2023
Strikes For Stripes Bowling Tournament will benefit at risk LGBTQ youth on behalf of the Zebra Youth. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star: Baga Chipz

Oct. 17 - 18 @ Hamburger Mary’s Orlando

The iconic queen Baga Chipz, previously starring in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, will be the star for two shows in Orlando. The multi-talented actor, singer, and comedian will be performing at the Hamburger Mary’s. RSVP at 321-319-0600.

Come Out With Pride Festival 2023

Saturday, Oct. 21 @ Lake Eola Park

Orlando’s ‘Come Out With Pride’ Festival will be held in downtown’s Lake Eola Park. The event is free and open to anyone regardless of age, gender, race, ability or sexual orientation. This year’s theme for 2023 is “Stronger Together” -- recognizing the community’s resilience for LGBTQ+. See the festival map below.

12 p.m. – Festival opens at Lake Eola Park featuring a Marketplace, Youth Zone, Rainbow Ranch Kids Zone, Sponsorwalk, Food Vendors, Sober Space.

1 p.m. – Trans Rally, Club Pride Stage

4 p.m. – The Most Colorful Parade, presented by AHF

6 p.m. – Pride Rally and presentation of awards, Diva Stage at the Diva Stage, presented by Show Imaging

9:30 p.m. – Fireworks Grand Finale

Come Out With Pride Parade Orlando 2023 (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Sand Volleyball Tournament

Sunday, Oct. 22nd @ Festival Park

The first ever charity fundraising sand volleyball tournament will take place at Festival Park. Hosted by OUT Sports League and CFLS. All proceeds will benefit the Come Out With Pride and the Central Florida Softball League non-profit organizations. Registration is still open. There will be two divisions (Rec and Competitive). Sign up is here https://www.outsportsleague.com/come-out-with-pride-volleyball
Come Out With Pride Sand Volley Tournament (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)
To see more on Orlando’s LGBTQ Community, visit: https://www.clickorlando.com/topic/LGBTQ/
If you have a story idea or a historical event you want to share with me, please feel free to reach out and email me at VPrice@wkmg.com or call (407) 521-1323.
And if you enjoy my newsletter, please check out the other News 6 newsletters: https://www.clickorlando.com/account/newsletters/

