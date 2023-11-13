Late-Season Tropical Depression Possible This Week

We have a blob in the Caribbean. The good news, this is not coming to Florida. The not-so-good-news is that at the very least heavy rain is coming to parts of the Caribbean as a result of that blob.

That area in the Caribbean could consolidate and become a tropical depression later on in the week as it lifts toward Jamaica. Steering currents will help keep it away from Florida.

Even though we did just have a November hurricane last year it is also really rare that a hurricane makes landfall in Florida. Click here to see how many times that has happened.

Our rain chances locally, if you’re reading from Florida, are going up because of another blob. This one is coming at us from Texas and the Gulf of Mexico.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the National Hurricane Center highlighted this entity for a low chance for tropical development, but this is being driven by a non-tropical upper low and therefore likely won’t take on tropical characteristics. Just wanted to give you a heads up in case they do. This wouldn’t change in any impacts possibly coming to Florida just FYI.

This would arrive in Central Florida Wednesday and Thursday. At this point, it appears the heaviest rain will fall in the Panhandle and South Florida. Again this is from the Gulf blob and not the Caribbean blob.

Any questions...shoot me an e-mail!

- Jonathan

