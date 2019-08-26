Dear Dorian, leave us alone

I will only ask nicely once: Please leave us alone.

The people of Florida are perfectly content not having a tropical system of any kind pummel our state. In fact, I am confident that you're not wanted by the people of Puerto Rico either, or anyone else currently in your path.

Sincerely,

A journalist who loves her job but prefers sleeping at home. 😩

Here's what's trending on ClickOrlando.com:

🌀 Tropical Storm Dorian

🌊 Track, models

You heard it here, guys. Tropical Storm Dorian is expected to become a hurricane and has its sights set on Puerto Rico. Its current predicted path also shows it continuing its trek toward Florida. Get the latest models for the storm and continue checking for updates.

🚢 Storm impacts vacations

Symphony of the Seas.

As Tropical Storm Dorian continues posing a threat, cruise lines sailing from Port Canaveral are modifying their itineraries in hopes of avoiding the system. See the changes being made and what cruise lines are saying about the storm's potential impact.

🏠 Get your preps done

It's too soon to tell if and how Dorian could impact Central Florida, but it's never too soon to get prepared, especially since we're entering the peak of hurricane season. Visit ClickOrlando.com/Hurricane for tips on how to prepare your home, pets, survival kits and more.

🇺🇸 Congress retirements

House and Senate members gather in the House chamber for the State of the Union.

It's not only hurricane season, it's also the start of election season, and the battle for control of Congress is already getting underway. See which lawmakers have already announced they won't seek reelection in 2020 and what that could mean for their seats.

🎢 Disney upgrades

In this artist rendering, a new entrance plaza in development at Epcot will greet guests with new pathways, sweeping green spaces and a reimagined fountain. This design will pay homage to the original park entrance with fresh takes on classic…

A lot of big news came out of Disney's D23 expo this weekend, and theme park lovers are pumped. Among the announcements getting visitors excited is a planned makeover for Epcot. In fact, I hear you won't be able to recognize the park when construction is finished. 😏 Get a sneak peek at the planned facelift and what else you can expect.

🖤 Guide to UCF 💛

UCF Welcome Center. (Image: UCF)

If you're the parent of a UCF student, it's back-to-school week for both of you. If you're the parent of a new Knight, it'll likely also be an emotional week for you. As an alumKnight, my advice is to not let the giant campus and all it has to offer intimidate you or your Knight. Instead, embrace it. Bookmark this UCF survival guide I put together for tips on how to make the most of your student's first year.

🍽️ Tasty, or maybe not?

Photo by Andrea Davis from Pexels

Do you ever hear about things going viral and think, "Why the heck is that the thing people chose to care about this week?" Those are my exact thoughts about this cooking video Buzzfeed's popular food page, Tasty, posted that sent the internet into a complete tizzy this weekend. One person called it "one of the most vile things I've ever eaten," while others are rushing to the grocery store to give it a try. Again, I don't make the viral stories. I just report them. See what it's all about for yourself and weigh in on whether you'll try it.

Anyway, I'm being serious about Dorian, guys. I don't want to scare you, but just keep an eye on the developments. While you're at it, you can try writing a very strongly worded letter like the one I demonstrated at the start of the newsletter because I clearly don't want to sleep at work for a storm. Send it to BVolz@wkmg.com and I'll make sure Dorian gets the message. 📬

I'm kidding, but it's worth a try, right? 🤷‍♀️

