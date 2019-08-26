People on the internet can't get over this insane Buzzfeed recipe

One of the best things about the internet is the plethora of online recipes for delicious food. You can spend your time on so many blogs and websites that are completely devoted to bringing you the most innovative and creative recipes out there. But as people on Twitter found out this last weekend, sometimes too much creativity can lead to becoming the laughingstock of the internet.

Buzzfeed's food page, Tasty, is known for creating and sharing tutorial videos to accompany the recipes, and you've probably seen a few when scrolling on Facebook or Twitter. One recipe video caught the eye of journalist Yashar Ali, who shared it on Twitter with the caption, "I'm calling the FBI." Watch the video below and you'll see why.

I'm calling the FBI pic.twitter.com/X2jIlJmfEt — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 24, 2019

Yes, just when you thought this was going to be a recipe for some sort of BBQ chicken tortilla, all of a sudden it's deep-fried and turned into a pizza. Has anyone actually eaten this before? Where did this recipe come from? Who decided this was a good idea? Just like everyone on Twitter, we have a million questions, too.

Some people noted how exhausting this is to make when you can simply order delivery.

This is so much work when you could just order Postmates — roxane gay (@rgay) August 25, 2019

While others pointed out this recipe is a one-way ticket to a heart attack.

Trying to kill a loved one? Here's a simple 500 step 5 million calorie tortilla pizza that will send them straight to the other side. — The Other CarolB 💙 (@OtherCarolB) August 24, 2019

Chrissy Teigen checked in to let us all know she would in fact eat this recipe.

Just on vacation! Don't worry I've seen everything on Twitter (I'd eat that bbq chicken stuffed tortilla pizza thing) https://t.co/HPnRRgTYdZ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 25, 2019

And one man even attempted to make the BBQ chicken tortilla pizza and documented it on Twitter. The result? "Truly one of the most vile things I've ever eaten."

The spice measurements are a lie!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/SjTIAIVqde — Shay Spence (@chezspence) August 25, 2019

I expected to like it in a gross-good kind of way. But the mixture of the sweet bbq sauce, the pizza sauce and the dill sour cream....:,,,,,;;; truly one of the most vile things I've ever eaten.



I'm not taking any further questions. — Shay Spence (@chezspence) August 26, 2019

So let this be a lesson to all you food bloggers out there. Yes, we want creative recipes that will wow our guests (and our taste buds), but no one wants to eat a deep-fried BBQ chicken tortilla pizza. It sounds amazing in theory, but as they always say, you can have too much of a good thing.

