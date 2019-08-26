Trending

People on the internet can't get over this insane Buzzfeed recipe

Someone called it 'one of the most vile things I've ever eaten'

By Jack Roskopp - Graham Media Group

One of the best things about the internet is the plethora of online recipes for delicious food. You can spend your time on so many blogs and websites that are completely devoted to bringing you the most innovative and creative recipes out there. But as people on Twitter found out this last weekend, sometimes too much creativity can lead to becoming the laughingstock of the internet. 

Buzzfeed's food page, Tasty, is known for creating and sharing tutorial videos to accompany the recipes, and you've probably seen a few when scrolling on Facebook or Twitter. One recipe video caught the eye of journalist Yashar Ali, who shared it on Twitter with the caption, "I'm calling the FBI." Watch the video below and you'll see why. 

 

Yes, just when you thought this was going to be a recipe for some sort of BBQ chicken tortilla, all of a sudden it's deep-fried and turned into a pizza. Has anyone actually eaten this before? Where did this recipe come from? Who decided this was a good idea? Just like everyone on Twitter, we have a million questions, too. 

Some people noted how exhausting this is to make when you can simply order delivery. 

While others pointed out this recipe is a one-way ticket to a heart attack. 

Chrissy Teigen checked in to let us all know she would in fact eat this recipe. 

And one man even attempted to make the BBQ chicken tortilla pizza and documented it on Twitter. The result? "Truly one of the most vile things I've ever eaten." 

So let this be a lesson to all you food bloggers out there. Yes, we want creative recipes that will wow our guests (and our taste buds), but no one wants to eat a deep-fried BBQ chicken tortilla pizza. It sounds amazing in theory, but as they always say, you can have too much of a good thing. 

 

