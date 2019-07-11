🥤The free Slurpee hack you need to know

It's the best day of the summer: 7-Eleven Day -- aka Free Slurpee Day. Have you gotten yours yet?

If you haven't, wait until we're done here, because there's a trick to it. If you have, well, you may still want to stick around for this life hack, because who knows if you'll swing by the next neighborhood gas station on the way home. I won't tell.

We'll talk free Slurpees in a sec, but we do have a tropical storm brewing in the Gulf of Mexico, so let's start there.

Here's what's trending on ClickOrlando.com:

🌀 Tropical Storm Barry

The second named storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season has formed in the Gulf, and forecasters expect Tropical Storm Barry to reach hurricane strength as it moves toward Louisiana. See the storm's path and find out where evacuations have already been ordered.

🌊 Local impacts

While Barry isn't considered a threat to Florida, the storm is still going to have an impact on weather in the Sunshine State. Find out how the system will affect rain chances and rip current risks in Central Florida.

⛽ Rise in gas prices

CNN Money

Weather isn't the only thing the storm is expected to affect. You could also see gas prices spike in Florida as oil producers in Texas and Louisiana shut down to prepare for the storm. Get a look at current gas prices and see what AAA expects as the storm nears landfall along the Gulf Coast.

💎 Charming Charlie closing

Getty Images A view of the Charming Charlie booth at an event in March 2019 in Park City, Utah (Kim Raff/Getty Images for Operation Smile).

I'm not crying, you're crying. Actually, I am crying, and I'm sure other shoppers out there who relied on Charming Charlie as their source for cheap jewelry options when they needed to score the perfect matching earrings or purse at the last minute just to match their new outfit are, too. Why? Because the retailer has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy -- again -- and is closing all of its 261 stores. Find out how long you have left to shop.

🦠 Flesh-eating bacteria

We've talked about a few reports of flesh-eating bacteria contracted in Florida recently, so you might be wondering how people are getting it, and how you an avoid it. Or maybe, what it even is? Get your questions answered with this list of things to know.

🏠 TV-free fun

If the summer storm pattern -- or, I don't know -- your fear of contracting a flesh-eating bacteria -- are keeping you and the kids inside these days, you may be on the verge of losing your mind. I'm here to help you hold on to your sanity. Enjoy your time inside with them with these TV-free ideas to keep them entertained.

🥤 7-Eleven hacks

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

If you have been stuck in the house, 7-Eleven Day is just the reason you've needed to get out for a few. I mean, who doesn't love a free small Slurpee? I do. But I can really appreciate America's favorite slush now that I know the history behind it, and you can, too, with this brief lesson. More importantly, you'll need to know one very important life hack to make the most of the holiday. Basically, it makes your free small Slurpee, not so small. See below for the free Slurpee day advice, courtesy of News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth. You're welcome. 😉

How to make the most of your free Slurpee on 7-Eleven Day. (Image: Justin Warmoth/News 6)

Have you tried any other techniques to get more bang for your unspent buck on 7-Eleven Day? Share your secrets with me at BVolz@wkmg.com. And remember, pics or it didn't happen! 📸

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.