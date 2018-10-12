News 6 Getting Results: Local student is newest kid reporter; nonprofit offering free mammograms

News 6 is always working to get results in Central Florida.

The newest kid reporter for Scholastic News Magazine is a 12-year-old from Celebration. Andrew Raymundo's first article was about how pollution is destroying ocean life. Julie Broughton spoke with the kid reporter and found out why his budding career is making his dad especially proud. Watch her story here:

Ocala police officers are saving lives by asking addicts to come to the police department for help. They're not sending the drug addicts to jail; instead, they're going to treatment, and it's getting crime results. Erik von Ancken spoke with a recovering addict who went through the program. Watch and read his story below.

It is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Shepherd's Hope is helping women get free mammograms with the program known as "Get a Mammogram, Give a Mammogram." Kirstin O'Connor talks with the nonprofit that is helping women who are getting the lifesaving screenings to give them.

Sometimes the simplest things mean the world to people living on the streets. Matt Austin got to meet a woman and her granddaughter who are getting results for the homeless. Karlette "KoKo" Karras and Serenity Gary are this week's Getting Results Award winners. Watch Austin's story to see how their kindness goes beyond a hot meal.

