News 6 Getting Results: Plane passengers save a stranger's life; students need your support

A driver shot at along I-4 is calling for justice. The accused gunman had three of his felony charges reduced to one misdemeanor. Erik Sandoval is working to get answers from the State Attorney's Office. See how his questions have now prompted an investigation below.

Former Stetson player gets plea deal in I-4 shooting

An Orange County high school is getting a big honor. The West Orange High School theater troupe was picked to take part in the International Thespian Festival. It's the first Florida school picked in 12 years. Now the theater needs support to cover the costs to attend the festival. See Bridgett Ellison's report and read how you can help below.

West Orange theater troupe earns invite to International Thespian Festival

An apartment complex in Marion County is under pressure to turn around its history of violent crime. The Ocala mayor and police chief have an "action plan" for Parkside Gardens Apartments. Erik von Ancken talks to the chief who thinks the plan is getting crime results. Read his story here: Major changes sought for violent crime-plagued apartment complex A rescue onboard Spirit Airlines Flight 801 that was heading to Orlando. Passengers with medical training helped save a man whose heart stopped. Erik von Ancken talked to the passengers who brought the man back to life. Watch his story below. Spirit passengers bring man back to life on flight to Orlando A Flashback Friday for the Getting Results Award this week. Alice Eveard, a woman who has been delivering mail for more than 45 years, was the winner on Feb. 16, 2017. Read Matt Austin's full story here to find out why it was shared more than 1,000 times. Winter Springs woman has been delivering mail for 45 years

