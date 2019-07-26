The Weekly Newsletter: News 6 examines opioid crisis

Good morning.

Need a recap of what made headlines from this past week? Below is a short list of big stories that appeared in News 6 newscasts, on ClickOrlando.com, as well as a recap of this week's interview on "The Weekly."

Seminole County sheriff at the forefront of statewide, local opioid crackdown

Last week, News 6 investigator Mike DeForest reported on the newly released government data, showing that 1 billion opioid pills flooded Central Florida over a six-year period. State lawmakers and Central Florida law enforcement agencies continue efforts to help solve the opioid epidemic. Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma sat down with News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth about his new role on a statewide panel on opioid addiction.

Walt Disney World employee punched by angry guest over invalid FastPass

According to the Orange County Sherrif's Office, the victim said a 23-year-old Chicago woman became aggressive, started pressing buttons - and then punched the cast member in the face. The woman was not arrested, but she did get a hefty punishment from Disney.

Flagler County deputy finds slithery surprise during traffic stop

A traffic stop was made after a driver failed to keep a safe distance from other vehicles on the road. During the stop, a deputy was notified there was a ball python in the vehicle. Click here for video of that traffic stop.

Another touching 'fist-bump' goes viral

Joseph Tidd continues to spread smiles across the internet, this time a photo with the 1-year-old having a special moment with Orlando Pride soccer player Carson Pickett, both of whom have limb differences. News 6 has followed the Tidd family's journey with the Lucky Fin Project for the past year, for more stories, click here.

It's Christmas in July and at Hobby Lobby

While it still may be too early for decking the halls at home, you can get in the spirit in the Hobby Lobby aisles.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.