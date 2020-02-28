6 delightful doggies to adopt now in Orlando

Interested in adopting a pet — or just looking at some delightful doggies up for adoption? There are dozens of great dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Orlando. Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption. (Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.) Bugz, pit bull terrier Bugz is an adorable male pit bull terrier dog currently residing at Rescuing Animals In Need. Bugz is ready to make friends — he loves children, dogs or cats. Have no fear: He is already house-trained. He is microchipped, neutered and vaccinated. Here's what Bugz's friends at Rescuing Animals In Need think of him: This sweet, playful boy loves basking in the sun and reflecting on life. He makes friends with both dogs and cats as long as he is properly introduced. He happily plays in the water and enjoys chasing lizards. Did we mention he's a great cuddler too? We promise that you'll fall in love once you meet home. Read more about Bugz on Petfinder. Ziva, shepherd Ziva is a winsome female shepherd dog being kept at A Cause 4 Paws Rescue. Ziva is spayed, and she has had all her shots. Ziva's current caretakers say: This total sweetheart has been a wonderful momma to eight puppies. Now the she's finishing up her maternal responsibilities, she's ready to begin this new chapter of her life in a loving home. Apply today so we can schedule a meet and greet soon! Read more about Ziva on Petfinder. Emma, Boston terrier Emma is a charming female Boston terrier dog in the care of A Cause 4 Paws Rescue. She is already microchipped, vaccinated and spayed. Emma's current caretakers say: This five-year-old gal is independent but loyal. She would do best in a home as an only pet unless you are interested in adopting her friend Pumba, our Boston Terrier. Read more about how to adopt Emma on Petfinder. Pumba, Boston terrier Pumba is a charming male Boston terrier dog in the care of A Cause 4 Paws Rescue. He is microchipped, neutered and vaccinated. Here's what Pumba's friends at A Cause 4 Paws Rescue think of him: This seven-year-old cutie is energetic and playful. He loves to run around in the yard. This charmer would be a great addition to your family. Or if you're looking for double the fun, adopt Pumba's good friend, Emma. Apply to adopt Pumba today at Petfinder. Mila, chihuahua Mila is a female chihuahua dog currently residing at A Cause 4 Paws Rescue. Her vaccinations are up to date, and she is microchipped and spayed. From Mila's current caretaker: This sweet, loyal gal loves her humans. She is six years old and weighs about twelve pounds. She’s happy, laid back and would thrive in a home where she would have company through out the day. She gets along great with other pets and kiddos. Are you ready to welcome her into your family? Apply to adopt Mila today at Petfinder. Moses, Labrador retriever Moses is a handsome male Labrador retriever dog currently housed at Endless Pawsibilities Animal Rescue. Moses will get along great with children, cats or dogs. He's neutered. Have no fear: He is already house-trained. He does have some special needs, so please inquire about his specific requirements. From Moses' current caretaker: Moses loves taking naps. He is hard of hearing but also loves to lay under the sun. A true bullystick chewer and loving calm old man, this handsome Lab-retriever seeks his own retirement home. If you want a friend to enjoy your golden years, he's your guy! Apply to adopt Moses today at Petfinder. This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.