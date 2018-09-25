Florida woman fatally stabs 75-pound pit bull that bit off her husband's finger

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Florida woman fatally stabbed her pet pit bull as it was attacking her husband, officials said.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports the husband was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment following the Sunday attack.

Daytona Beach police said the 54-year-old woman stabbed the 75-pound dog multiple times with a kitchen knife to get it off her 57-year-old husband.

Officials said the pit bull got into a fight over a toy with the couple's Labrador mix, and the husband tried to break it up. The pit bull then turned on the husband, who ended up losing part of his finger, officials said.

