Changing careers and leaving ruts with strategic advisor Cassius Butts

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve found yourself left with nowhere to continue climbing in your career path, consider what an intern in your position might see instead. A long way up, yes, but a way nonetheless, things to aspire to, goals you may have forgotten.

This week on “Black Men Sundays,” host Corie Murray interviews Cassius Butts, an Orlando native, business advocate, two-time presidential appointee and author who describes himself as a firm believer in self-actualization.

“Self-actualization is pretty much when you have the opportunity to realize who you are, what your path is, and realize that you are comfortable being who you are, and everything that you do, every moment of the day and night, you’re actually living within your own lane, if you will,” he said. “...It really is following your passion, whatever it is. It could be podcasting, you know? It could be in the medical field, it could be up in sports and entertainment, it could be business, but whatever that passion is, I would definitely encourage people to start working at your craft.”

In Butts’ book, “Exceptional: Being the Exception to the Rule,” he expounds five tips meant to help readers navigate the modern job market — including that intern strategy we led with — in light of the so-called Great Resignation.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

“I can’t take credit for that, it was Sean Puffy Combs who said it. He said, ‘Man, I always work with the internship’s mindset,’ and so a lot of times, if you remember how hungry you were when you were the intern to get on and get the job, right? The things you would do, the work you would put in, the nights of studying, you know, just having the anticipation like, ‘Yeah, I want to make this happen because I want to get to that place, I want to be a part of it,’ that’s usually a intern’s mindset,” he said. “Intern’s usually not that person that’s necessarily compensated properly or, well, let’s just call it what it is, sometimes it’s free, right? Sometimes there’s no pay at all, and so you’re working to get to that next place, and so I kind of feel like if you’ve always had that intern’s mindset, the internship mindset, you’re going to always be putting in enough work, work that is worth your own value, and you can take that same mindset and put it into perhaps something you’re doing now.”

Hear the full interview and more in Season 2, Episode 28 of “Black Men Sundays.”

Black Men Sundays talks about building generational wealth. Check out every episode in the media player below.