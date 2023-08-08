Here’s what women can learn from gymnast Simone Biles’ comeback

The world watched as gymnast Simone Biles showed what it looks like when you make mental health a priority. It was during the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo when Biles withdrew from some of her final events to deal with what is known in the world of gymnastics as the “twisties.” It’s where you lose your bearings mid-air and can’t quite find your center.

Many wondered: how long would she be gone from the sport she once dominated? Would she ever return? If she did return, would she still be fierce and fearless?

It was two years. She did. And she was.

Biles’ explosive return during the 2023 U.S. Classic competition in Chicago answered all of those questions and left everyone asking one more: will we see Biles competing in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris?

Biles has done something we rarely get to witness in the world of mental health. She put a positive twist on pressing pause so she could figure out what was going on. She made herself a priority.

How terrifying must it have been for this young woman, who had vaulted to the top of her sport, and to then step down so she could ground herself?

When you’re at the top of your game, you ignore the negative voices in your head and just press on, right?

That’s the old model. Biles recognized her limits and told the world about it while she was actually going through it.

For anyone struggling with their mental health, this was both a nightmare and some sort of miracle to witness. Too often, we hear the stories of tragic endings and wonder what more we could have done.

Biles didn’t wait for us to figure it out. Instead, she put her mental health struggles out front.

She didn’t hide how she was feeling and even let us all know she was going to get the help she needed.

Dr. Marni Stahlman with the Mental Health Association of Central Florida said that what Biles did was a courageous and wonderful lesson for women who think taking a break can be seen as a sign of weakness.

“I think it’s a fabulous example,” Dr. Stahlman said. “We sometimes think that if we step away, or step out of line, we’re gonna lose our place in the line or the line might not even be there when we come back and are ready to regain it. And here’s an example of an amazing young woman who, you know, has seriously committed to stepping out of that line, but it’s showing all of us that it’s okay to come back and not only come back, but thrive.”

It’s obvious Biles has continued working on her gymnastics prowess, but she has also worked on something else that doesn’t come naturally, Dr. Stahlman explained.

Dr. Stahlman said she often reminds people that resiliency isn’t a skill.

“It’s a muscle that has to be exercised,” Dr. Stahlman said. “Clearly, she’s exercising those muscles and wouldn’t have had the success that she has had. But it’s an intentional development of our thoughts, of our behaviors, of our actions and tying them together to look at how characteristically we can adapt to situations in the face of a trauma or a threat or a significant source of stress. And then what do we do about it?”

It’s clear that Biles has done something about it. The work she put in didn’t take a few weeks or months.

She withdrew from the Tokyo games two years ago, and after her recent victory, Biles said she still goes to counseling once a week. She is still working on herself.

Dr. Stahlman said Biles has made us aware talking about mental health struggles doesn’t have to have a tragic ending. It can also be something to celebrate.

“I think it’s really important here. And that’s the conversation we’re having today that she sparked,” Dr. Stahlman explained.

She went on to say, ”When you have the conversation about mental health, it’s not just talking about the disorders or the difficulties. It’s also talking about the presence of positive mental habits. And resilience is certainly a part of that. And understanding how to build positive mental health habits that can include positive self-talk, interacting with others, understanding what your stressors and triggers are, and not allowing yourself to be placed into those scenarios that can become harmful or dramatic. Seeing Biles celebrate her win at the U.S Classic wasn’t just a victory for her. It was a win for the direction the conversation about mental health is heading. And for that, we all have something to celebrate.”

