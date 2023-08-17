Your Florida Daily: Accused rapist locked up, former WWE star pleads ‘no contest’ in deadly crash

The man accused of kidnapping and raping a woman near Valencia College will not be released from jail any time soon.

On Wednesday, a judge ordered Vincent Laing Jr., 29, to remain in jail without bond.

According to an arrest report, the victim was looking around the Metrowest apartments on Kirkman Road early Tuesday because she was considering moving there when Laing forced her at knifepoint into an apartment and then raped her.

Police said Laing tried to get away in his Hyundai Elantra but officers eventually got him in custody.

Investigators said Laing is linked to an almost-identical attack a few months ago at the same complex.

In that case, investigators said a woman had pulled into the apartment complex in June to look at her GPS when Laing pulled up behind her, got into her car and then put a knife to her head.

Police said Laing then led that victim into an apartment where he forced himself on her.

In both cases, police say Laing recorded what happened.

Police are concerned there may be more victims and are encouraging them to come forward.

Tamara Sytch, 49, who was arrested Friday, May 6, 2022. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

A former professional wrestler and WWE hall of famer has pleaded no contest to causing a crash that killed a man in Volusia County.

Tamara Sytch, also known as Sunny, was arrested in May last year.

Police said she was driving drunk and killed a 75-year-old man in Ormond Beach.

The arrest reports show Sytch’s blood-alcohol level was more than three times over the legal limit.

Sytch already has three other DUI convictions mostly from crashes in the northeast.

Her sentencing is currently set for late November.

Preparing for Artemis II mission (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

After a full day of crawling at Kennedy Space Center, the mobile launch tower is now sitting just short of historic Launch Pad 39b.

The launcher will be used to send off the first crewed mission to the moon in decades.

The Artemis II mission is still over a year away but crews are rolling out the launcher to perform some tests.

That includes an escape system for the astronauts similar to the one used during the shuttle days.

Artemis II is currently set to launch around the Moon with astronauts on board as early as November 2024.

Random Florida Fact

White City in St. Lucie County was founded in the early 1890s by a group of Danish settlers from the Midwest.

A few years after they moved in, a con man by the name of Colonel Myers showed up.

He set up a land scheme taking down payments for lots of land.

After a short time, he left town, disappearing with those payments as well as their savings.

When the freeze of 1884 to 1885 came through, crops were destroyed and most people left town.