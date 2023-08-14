Your Florida Daily: 4 accused of kidnapping woman, Orlando pilot rescued after crash

In Orange County, four people are facing charges accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her in a dog cage.

The suspects were arrested Saturday after the victim was able to get to a neighbor’s house in Pine Hills and ask for help.

According to the arrest report, the suspects kidnapped the victim at gunpoint and duct taped her hands and feet together and taped her mouth shut.

Deputies said the group was trying to figure out the woman’s address saying she may have potentially stolen an item.

After escaping, deputies surrounded the house in a standoff.

Monica Reed, Damon Tromp, Kevin Holmes and Cortez Jackson are being held without bond at the Orange County jail.

Bob Nelson of Tunica, Miss., applies sun screen to his body as he enjoys his vacation on Hollywood Beach, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Hollywood, Fla. The world's oceans are already record hot, especially the Atlantic, but in Florida that heat has taken an absurd leap. Water surrounding much of Florida is in the 90s, hitting 96 degrees Fahrenheit around the Keys. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Florida is on pace for its warmest year on record.

According to data from the National Weather Service, Miami, Tampa, Orlando, Daytona Beach and Tallahassee are all experiencing their hottest August on record so far.

Record highs are forecast daily through at least Wednesday, from Key West to Jacksonville.

Most of the state is under heat advisories for today and excessive heat warnings have been issued for several counties, including Marion and Flagler.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office rescued Orlando pilot Adam Joseph Barney after a small plane crash in Lower Keys waters. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

An Orlando pilot was rescued after the small plane he was flying crashed into the lower Florida Keys.

Deputies posted this picture on Facebook after rescuing Adam Barney, 40, around 3 miles off of Sawyer Key.

According to a news release, deputies transported Barney “to waiting paramedics at Venture Out Resort on Cudjoe Key.”

No life-threatening injuries were reported and authorities said the pilot was the only person on board.

The crash is still being investigated.

Random Florida Fact

A lion given to British prime minister Winston Churchill somehow got stuffed and sent to Florida.

In 1943, Rota, an African lion was presented to Sir Winston Churchill to commemorate his victories in North Africa during World War II.

It’s not exactly clear how the stuffed lion made its way to Florida but it was first exhibited at the Lion Hotel in Saint Augustine and later donated to Otto C. Lightner.

Today, you can see Rota at Saint Augustine’s Lightner Museum, standing behind glass with his face preserved in a permanent roar.

