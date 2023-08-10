Your Florida Daily: Monique Worrell fights to keep her job, Brevard deputies get the bird

Monique Worrell speaks in front of the Orange County Courthouse on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County’s top prosecutor vows to keep fighting and continue her bid for re-election. It comes after Monique Worrell was suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Under this tyranny, elected officials can be removed simply for political purposes and by a whim of the Governor and no matter how you feel about me you should not be okay with that,” Worrell said.

In a 40-page executive order issued yesterday, the governor laid out what he said is a pattern of behavior that shows she’s avoiding everything from giving mandatory sentences to letting too many juvenile offenders walk free.

“What this state attorney has done has abused that discretion and essentially nullified certain laws in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said.

The governor also cited last week’s shooting of two Orlando police officers as an example of the consequences of Worrell’s policies. Andrew Bain, who worked as a judge in Orange County, has been appointed as Orange-Osceola State Attorney.

With the new school year comes controversy over what’s being taught in Florida schools.

That includes new standards for African American history.

One part in particular that suggests some slaves learned beneficial skills has drawn harsh criticism all the way up to the Vice President.

The governor, though, says the standards are among the most robust in the country.

There has also been debate over teaching AP psychology over its references to sexual orientation and gender identity.

Many districts have now switched to alternative courses so students can still receive college credit.

And a Brevard County driver charged with DUI is getting attention online after the Sherriff’s Office posted video of the 25-year-old giving deputies the bird.

The Sheriff said Nick Kaseta was speeding on I-95 driving recklessly with his flashers on and swerving through traffic.

Once deputies pulled him over, body camera video posted to Facebook shows Kaseta shooting both of his middle fingers out of the window and keeping them up when he got out of the car.

Kaseta was arrested for DUI, reckless driving, and resisting an officer without violence and has since bonded out of jail.

Random Florida Fact

While people often credit Willis Carrier for inventing the air conditioner, a Florida man is actually considered the father of refrigeration decades earlier.

Dr. John Gorrie was a physician in Apalachicola who thought cold air would make his patients more comfortable.

Gorrie invented a machine that produced ice from a compressor powered by a horse, water, wind-driven sails or steam.

This machine laid the groundwork for modern refrigeration and air-conditioning and in 1851 his invention was patented.

